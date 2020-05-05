The Badminton World Federation (BWF) is preparing for a revamped BWF calendar for 2020 but it is difficult to predict due to the international movement and entry restrictions imposed by individual countries and territories to check the COVID-19 pandemic.

BWF secretary-general was quoted by AFP as saying badminton will be back in action “as soon as possible” but the international travel restrictions complicated matters.

“We hope to make an announcement as a rejigged 2020 calendar but the situation remains fluid,” Lund said in his statement to AFP.

As it is this year’s Thomas & Uber Cup Finals in Aarhus, Denmark, has already seen three change in dates. The original dates were May 16-24 but later changed to August 15-23. The new dates are October 3-11.

The Super 1000 Yonex All England from March 11-15 was the last tournament held in this year’s calendar before the BWF postponed or canceled tournaments due to the pandemic. RIZAL ABDULLAH