Chonburi Bluewave Futsal Club have signed Marcus Vinicius Canella as their one and only foreign player for the Thailand Futsal League 2020.

Canella, who is also known as Gava, came in with a heap of experience having previously played for Brazilian giants Santos and then Jaragua and Tubarao.

The last team Gava played for was Pesaro Calcio in the Italian Futsal League.

Gava plays as a fixo or fixed defender position.