Host Thailand will take on Indonesia in the final of the ASEAN Futsal Championship 2026.

The Thais, who will be out to regain their accolade as the powerhouse of ASEAN Futsal, fended off the stiff challenge from Australia 4-3 in their semifinal clash earlier this evening at the Central Stadium in Nonthaburi Province.

Itticha Praphaphan’s ninth minute lead was set aside by Jyden Jacob Harb just a minute later as the score stayed tied all the way to the end of a tense first half.

Muhammad Osamanmusa then stepped up to give Thailand the lead at the half hour, as Mintada Piromyu then put the score at 3-1 a minute later.

Harb’s second of the evening in the 32nd minute received a quick response from Thailand’s Phalaphruek Sarawut three minutes later for the score to stand at 4-2.

Ethan De Melo’s late strike in the 38th minute could not change the inevitable as the score stayed all the way to the final whistle.

In the other semifinal tie, defending champions Indonesia outplayed a tenacious Vietnam side 3-2.

Andarias Kareth found the opener after nine minutes before doubling the advantage for Indonesia four minutes later.

Just two minutes into the second-half, Nguyen Da Hai gave Vietnam a lifeline when he narrowed the gap for his team’s first goal.

But Muhammad Sanjaya, who has been pivotal in the earlier matches, restored the advantage for Indonesia just a minute later.

And even though Trinh Cong Dai managed to score the second goal for Vietnam at the half-hour mark, it was not good enough to prevent Indonesia from making the final this year.

#AFF

Photos Courtesy #FutsalThailand

Like this: Like Loading...