A total of eleven teams will be taking part in this year’s Vietnam National Futsal Championship 2020.

The tournament will be held over two divisions with the five lowest-ranked teams from last season do battle in a round robin competition on 21-29 March in Nha Trang.

The top six teams from last year will take part in a two-legged event with the first leg on 3-24 April in Nha Trang and the second on 25 May to 15 June in Ho Chi Minh City.

The highest ranking team will be crowned champions and represent Vietnam at the AFC Futsal Club Championship while the second-placed team will participate in the AFF Futsal Club Championship.