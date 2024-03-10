Myanmar head coach Michael Feichtenbeiner has called up 35 players in preparation for their back-to-back matches against Syria in Group B, Round 2 qualifiers of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

The Myanmar national team will play Syria on 21 March 2024 at home at the Thuwanna Stadium before the away tie five days later in Dammam, Saudi Arabia.

Out of the list of 35 players, 23 players are plying their trade in the Myanmar National League while the rest are playing for clubs across Southeast Asia.

#AFF

#MFF

Like this: Like Loading...