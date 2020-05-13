Veteran Futsal tactician Vic Hermans has emerged as the frontrunner to take up the top Futsal job in Myanmar – provided the COVID-19 pandemic eased up.

Ko Ko Thein, the General Secretary of the Myanmar Football Federation (MFF) revealed that the federation has been on the lookout for a new head coach for the last several months but was hindered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

With that in mind, Hermans name has emerged as the best candidate given his vast experience in the region. But with the COVID-19 pandemic, the MFF have not been able to pursue this issue as yet.

“We will be able to discuss in greater detail of the contract once the situation with the pandemic has improved. Right now, we are unable to say more about it,” said Ko Ko.

Hermans is no stranger to Futsal in ASEAN where he first served as the head coach of Malaysia way back in 1996.

The Dutchman then took up the position as the head coach of Iran and then the Netherlands before taking up the top Futsal job with Thailand (from 2012-2016).

He was with Indonesia from 2017 to 2018 before his second stint with Malta.