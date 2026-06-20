SANYA, CHINA – JUNE 20: Race winner Jake Dennis of Great Britain and Andretti Formula E celebrates on the podium during the Sanya E-Prix, Round 11 of the 2026 FIA Formula E World Championship at Sanya Street Circuit on June 20, 2026 in Sanya, China. (Photo by Joe Portlock/LAT Images)

Jake Dennis and Felipe Drugovich finished as they’d started – with plenty of drama in-between – in the 2026 Lianxin Sanya E-Prix Round 11, sealing American team Andretti Formula E’s first 1-2 in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship on the track. However, a post-race five-second penalty given to Drugovich demoted the Brazilian to fifth place, following contact with Porsche Formula E Team’s Pascal Wehrlein at Turn 9. The penalty promoted Pepe Martí to second and Nyck de Vries to the final podium space.

The Andretti pair of Dennis and Drugovich steered through a red flag and two full course yellows having led away from the front row of the grid to work together and dictate early on.

Deploying ATTACK MODE later proved to be the way to go as they stamped their authority on the race through the first third and then, most importantly, in the lead up to the chequered flag – having dropped into the pack midway through the encounter.

This was a second win of the season for the 2022-23 ABB FIA Formula E World Champion Denniss, and his second from Julius Baer Pole Position, too. The Andretti team followed up a first front-row lockout with a maiden 1-2 on track before the penalty demoted Drugovich off the podium.



It was particularly excruciating for Drugovich, who had also secured a podium at the last race in Monaco – a major turnaround from the Brazilian in his first full season after frustration in Berlin.

CUPRA KIRO’s Pepe Martí produced a wonder-drive from all but last at the red flag restart to third – ultimately second – in effectively just 17 racing laps, the Spaniard also following up maiden silverware in Monte Carlo with another trophy here. Alongside him in the final podium position was Mahindra Racing’s Nyck de Vries, newly promoted to third, who also enjoys a strong run of form following victory in Monaco.

António Félix da Costa (Jaguar TCS Racing) finished the best of the Jaguar duo in fourth after standings leader Mitch Evans’ day was ruined in a tangle at the hairpin with Zane Maloney (Lola Yamaha ABT).

The Kiwi still holds the top spot in the ABB FIA Drivers’ World Championship standings – 19 points clear of Oliver Rowland (Nissan Formula E) – who missed a significant opportunity for a strong score and potential podium finish with an unforced error and trip into the wall late in the race. Of the Drivers’ Championship top four, Edo Mortara (Mahindra Racing) and Pascal Wehrlein (Porsche Formula E Team) also failed to score.

Nico Mueller (Porsche Formula E Team), Jean-Éric Vergne (Citroën Racing) and Taylor Barnard (DS PENSKE) followed in seventh, eighth and ninth with Lucas di Grassi (Lola Yamaha ABT) making it three points finishes in a row with 10th.

Jaguar still leads Porsche in the ABB FIA World Championship Teams’ table, while a Porsche powertrain 1-2 sees the German giants extend their Manufacturers’ standings advantage.

In a fortnight’s time, ABB FIA Formula E World Championship heads to Shanghai for Rounds 12 and 13 of the 2025/26 Season on 4 and 5 July.

Speaking in Parc Ferme, Jake Dennis, No. 27, Andretti Formula E said:

I’m really emotional, it’s incredible to win this race. We managed to turn it around and were super efficient on those last 15 laps to get the win. But, an Andretti 1-2 [on track], to see Felipe [Drugovich] there on my gearbox towards the end was a nice surprise. It can be really difficult to manage races, and we both did perfectly. So, super happy. I’m thinking of my partner’s family right now. It’s been an amazing day, to do it for Bob, it’s a big one.



“My engineer is amazing at keeping me calm and keeping me on a level playing field. He’s the best in the business for that, and he did that today. You know, it looked pretty slim at one point when the Nissans and then the Jaguars had two ATTACK MODES left, but we were so quick at the end, the car was so good, and we deserved this. We just brought it home and it looked like it was going to be a nice easy win.”

Pepe Martí, No. 3, CUPRA Kiro, said:

“I think it all played in our favour, especially as the car was in the pit lane and in the garage to do repairs. Andretti did the same strategy, trying to save at the front and sort of relay, and it helped me get a bit of a more energy advantage relative to the top 10. And then those last few laps after the restart I was on full attack. The team gave me a good car. I think we took the right call on taking the ATTACK MODE. We were debating what lap to take it and I said, ‘let’s go now’. And if we’d waited one more lap, I probably would not be stood here. So, everybody did their job really well and happy to be here.”

SUSTAINABILITY TAKES CENTRE STAGE AT THE 2026 LIANXIN SANYA E-PRIX

Sustainability news and activations for the 2026 Lianxin Sanya E-Prix included:

Diversified Energy Mix : The Lianxin Sanya E-Prix was powered by a resilient, multi source energy mix designed to minimise operational emissions. By combining local grid energy with HVO fuel, the event eliminates on-site standard fossil fuel reliance.

: The Lianxin Sanya E-Prix was powered by a resilient, multi source energy mix designed to minimise operational emissions. By combining local grid energy with HVO fuel, the event eliminates on-site standard fossil fuel reliance. Circular Infrastructure and Experiential Rentals : To support a closed loop economy, the event avoided the environmental impact of new manufacturing by utilising a rental model for the majority of assets. This included all Fan Village furniture, interactive reaction games – which keeps entertainment hardware in rotation and prevents e-waste – and the Kids Area activations.

: To support a closed loop economy, the event avoided the environmental impact of new manufacturing by utilising a rental model for the majority of assets. This included all Fan Village furniture, interactive reaction games – which keeps entertainment hardware in rotation and prevents e-waste – and the Kids Area activations. Better Futures Fund : Formula E invested in the launch of ‘Green Link Sanya’, a pioneering, youth-led STEM initiative that transforms local students into data-driven climate advocates – deploying smart tech and composting infrastructure to reduce community food waste by 20% or more and inspire over 500 residents to embrace sustainable living.

: Formula E invested in the launch of ‘Green Link Sanya’, a pioneering, youth-led STEM initiative that transforms local students into data-driven climate advocates – deploying smart tech and composting infrastructure to reduce community food waste by 20% or more and inspire over 500 residents to embrace sustainable living. Community Tour: Breaking barriers in motorsport, the Sanya Community Tour integrated the FIA Girls on Track framework into an immersive behind-the-scenes experience for 250 local youth and parents.

Breaking barriers in motorsport, the Sanya Community Tour integrated the FIA Girls on Track framework into an immersive behind-the-scenes experience for 250 local youth and parents. Envision Beach Clean-up: Co-organised by Envision Racing and Hainan Blue Ribbon Marine Environmental Protection Association, a local marine conservation NGO, the event brought together Envision Racing drivers Sébastien Buemi and Joel Eriksson, simulator driver Zak O’Sullivan, student volunteers from Sanya Foreign Language Academy, and Blue Ribbon volunteers. Through the beach clean-up, followed by meaningful educational and plastic recycling workshops, participants turned environmental commitment into tangible action, spreading the message Race Against Climate Change (RACC) at another Formula E destination.

LOCAL STARS TEENS IN TIME, YIFAN ZHANG, WILL LIU, AND DIVINE DISH CHEFS ENJOY ALL THE ACTION AT 2026 LIANXIN SANYA E-PRIX

The 2026 Lianxin Sanya E-Prix attracted a host of celebrities from the worlds of music, sport, and screen, including the chart-topping Chinese boy band Teens in Time, acclaimed actor and musician Yifan Zhang, and iconic Taiwanese singer and fitness personality Will Liu, as well as the renowned culinary stars from Divine Dish Chefs.

Guests enjoyed an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the championship, featuring VIP garage tours with Citroën Racing, Andretti Formula E, and Envision Racing, which offered an immersive glimpse into the high-speed innovation of electric racing.

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