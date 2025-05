Low Hui Yein is in two finals of the second qualifying round of the Allianz Junior Badminton Championships 2025 here in Taiping, Perak.

The 15-year-old is in the semifinals of the Girl’s Under-15 Singles and also the Doubles.

In the semifinals of the Girls’ U15 Singles tomorrow, Hui Yein will take on Chai Xiao Qing.

While in the Doubles, Hui Yein alongside partner Yong Hui Teng will be up against Tham Yue Mei and Wong Tsze Way.

