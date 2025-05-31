Nicolas Prodhomme (Decathlon Ag2r La Mondiale Team) has won Stage 19 of the 108th Giro d’Italia, the 166 km long Biella-Champoluc, ahead of Isaac Del Toro (UAE Team Emirates XRG) and Richard Carapaz (EF Education – EasyPost).

Isaac Del Toro (UAE Team Emirates XRG) retains the Maglia Rosa.

STAGE RESULTS

1 – Nicolas Prodhomme (Decathlon Ag2r La Mondiale Team) – 166 km in 4h50’35”, av speed 34.275 km/h

2 – Isaac Del Toro (UAE Team Emirates XRG) at 58″

3 – Richard Carapaz (EF Education – EasyPost) s.t.

GENERAL CLASSIFICATION

1 – Isaac Del Toro (UAE Team Emirates XRG)

2 – Richard Carapaz (EF Education – EasyPost) at 43″

3 – Simon Yates (Team Visma | Lease a Bike) at 1’21”

4 – Derek Gee (Israel – Premier Tech) at 2’27”

5 – Damiano Caruso (Bahrain Victorious) at 3’36”

THE OFFICIAL JERSEYS

The leader jerseys of the Giro d’Italia are produced and designed by CASTELLI.

Maglia Rosa, leader of the General Classification, sponsored by IUMAN – Intimissimi Uomo – Isaac Del Toro (UAE Team Emirates XRG)

Maglia Ciclamino, leader of the Points Classification, in collaboration with Ministero degli Affari Esteri e della Cooperazione Internazionale and ITA – Italian Trade Agency – Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek)

Maglia Azzurra, leader of the Gran Premio della Montagna (KOM), sponsored by Banca Mediolanum – Lorenzo Fortunato (XDS Astana Team)

Maglia Bianca, Best Young Rider, born after 01/01/2000, sponsored by Conad – Isaac Del Toro (UAE Team Emirates XRG)

Speaking seconds after the stage finish, the stage winner Nicolas Prodhomme said: “I’ve worked a lot for this Giro d’Italia. I didn’t want to compete for the GC, I wanted to try and win a stage. I’ve waited for long for this win to come. I won my first race three weeks ago. But to win in the WorldTour at the Giro d’Italia makes me very happy. It’s a beautiful day. Our breakaway didn’t have a big gap. I didn’t feel great when I followed the first attacks. My legs were stiff on the first climb. Kilometre after kilometre I felt better on the bike. On col de Joux, I realised that I needed to take risks otherwise we were going nowhere. I’ve come fifth on two stages because I didn’t risk anything. Today I decided to play for winning. The outcomes is very nice for me.” – www.giroditalia.it

