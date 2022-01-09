The final round battle for the crown in the women’s competition was played between experienced King of the Court pairing Alexia Richard and Lézana Placette (FRA), a new German pairing in Sandra Ittlinger and Isabel Schneider and with Latvian Anastasia Kravcenoka playing with King of the Court newcomer Phoebe Bell (AUS).

It was the German pairing that topped with a fantastic run of points at the queens end in a final three that included some major rallies, some great two and three touch play to seal their first title in a short partnership. The French duo sealed second place and the Longest Stay award for the competition. The Latvian and Australian couple took third place on the podium.

The men’s final consisted of some of the world’s best teams: Ahmed Tijan and Cherif Younnousse are the current number 1 in the world and host nation Qatar, Jonatan Hellvig and David Åhman (SWE) looked to retain the crown they won in Utrecht and the Dutch pairing Stefan Boermans and Yorick De Groot completed the final round of the final with only three teams remaining.

The Swedes struggled to find the form from the day before as the Netherlands grew through the final but neither in the end could reach the level of Qatar, with Ahmed Tijan siding out the lion’s share of the balls. Qatar reached 15 points with 21 seconds left on the clock to win their first ever King of the Court title.

King of the Court Finals 2021 – Results

Women:

Isabel Schneider / Sandra Ittlinger (GER) Lézana Placette / Alexia Richard (FRA) Phoebe Bell / Anastasia Kravcenoka (AUS/LAT)

Men:

Ahmed Tijan / Cherif Younesse (QAT) Yorick De Groot / Stefan Boermans (NED)

