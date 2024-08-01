With the teamwear line to be worn and available from Season 11 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, Reflo will be the exclusive apparel provider for the Jaguar TCS Racing team across all races and events.

The partnership between the two British brands is born out of a shared passion for sustainability in sport and a combined mission to reimagine racing, bringing forward‑thinking innovation, high‑performance and sustainability front and centre. Not only will Reflo’s Official Teamwear be worn by the race team, including drivers Mitch Evans and Nick Cassidy at races, during training and at events, but it’ll also be available for fans and supporters to purchase at Reflo.com.

“As a British company committed to becoming the most sustainable sportswear brand in the world, we couldn’t think of a better match than Jaguar TCS Racing – a World Championship winning motorsport team in the all‑electric carbon net zero sport of Formula E. The team has an impressive track record and are reimagining racing when it comes to performance, innovation and sustainability.”

“At Reflo we benchmark success through major partnerships adopting our sustainable teamwear, to spark industry‑wide change. Through this partnership we will merge top‑tier performance with unwavering sustainability practices, with the ambition to set a new norm, through provision of sustainable apparel, accessories and circular solutions, such as our pioneering RELOOP solution, as well as through environmental and community focused activations. Together, we seek to inspire other teams (and sport categories) to follow suit, future proofing the competitive world of racing and beyond.”

“Reflo prioritises the sourcing, design and development of recycled and circular teamwear, as well as the provision of sustainable packaging, delivery services, waste management and wider environmental initiatives. Reflo is continually dedicated to making a tangible impact on the environment and wider communities, having to date, recycled the equivalent of over 1 million plastic bottles, offset over 400 tonnes of carbon, planted over 100,000 trees and supported causes through monetary and resource contributions.” – RORY MACFADYEN, CO‑FOUNDER OF REFLO



“Whilst we are still celebrating our Teams’ World Championship title win, we will soon begin our preparations for our next season in the pinnacle of all‑electric racing with our most advanced race car yet. For next year, we wanted to partner with a teamwear provider who matched the same level of performance, quality and sustainability – and Reflo deliver exactly that.

“Our partnership with Reflo provides our team, drivers and fans sustainable apparel and accessories without compromise on performance, quality and design. This partnership underscores our commitment to sustainability, ensuring that every piece not only performs exceptionally but also supports our mission for a greener future. We’re looking forward to working with the team at Reflo and having their support going into Season 11 and beyond.” – JAMES BARCLAY, JAGUAR TCS RACING PRINCIPAL AND JLR MOTORSPORT MANAGING DIRECTOR



This is a historic moment for Reflo, as their first partnership within the world of motorsports. Reflo are paving the way for change as leaders within the sustainable sportswear market, after securing multiple partnerships across a range of sports including golf, padel, training, running and now motorsports.

For more information on Reflo and Jaguar TCS Racing, visit https://reflo.com/ or https://www.jaguar.co.uk/jaguar‑racing/index.html

