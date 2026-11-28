In-form Thai star Jeeno Thitikul and Motor City Golf Club will chase a third straight victory against Atlanta Drive GC on Sunday while Boston Common Golf, with Korea’s Ina Yoon in fine fettle, faces New York Golf Club in a double-header as the inaugural WTGL season heats up.

After winning the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship last week to become the LPGA’s all-time career money leader, World No. 2 Jeeno returns to WTGL action alongside China’s Ruoning Yin and Brooke Henderson to face Atlanta Drive’s Charley Hull, Minjee Lee and Andrea Lee.

Jeeno will have a spring in her step after claiming a fifth title of 2026 last weekend to take her career winnings to over US$24 million. “After like half of the year, I would rate it (the season) like five out of 10. But today, rate is 15 out of 10. It was so good,” said the 23-year-old after her 11th career victory.

Ruoning, the World No. 5 with two wins this season, returns for her second start with Motor City after sitting out the win against Boston Common a fortnight ago.

“I can’t wait to get back into WTGL action. Our team did an amazing job in the overtime win against Boston Common and I’m ready to do my part again with Jeeno and Brooke against Atlanta Drive. The goal will be to maintain our winning run and secure the top seeding for the playoffs,” said the Chinese star.

Atlanta Drive will bank on Australia’s three-time major champion, Minjee Lee who makes her WTGL debut after missing the team’s opening loss to Boston Common. Minjee is excited to team up with Hull and Andrea as they seek the team’s first win in the WTGL.

“It feels like it’s been a long wait for me to finally tee up at the SoFi Center. I’ve watched the early season matches and they have been quite exciting and closely fought, and I’m looking forward to getting into the thick of the action. The competition format and the atmosphere looks like a lot of fun and I’ll surely lean on Charley and Andrea for some guidance against Motor City,” said Minjee, whose younger brother Minwoo plays for The Bay Golf Club in the men’s version, TGL.

Boston Common, second behind Motor City on the SoFi Cup Standings with three points, will be determined to maintain their winning momentum against New York GC following an 8-3 win over Atlanta Drive on Tuesday.

Ina Yoon, who registered seven top-10s on the LPGA Tour this season, played a pivotal role where top highlights included a near hole-in-one and a new WTGL ball speed record registered at 155mph during Match 4.

Growing up as a kid, she played simulator golf in Korea but the 23-year-old marvelled at the high-tech set-up at SoFi Center, which features a hybrid of virtual-and-physical designs combining a giant screen for long shots with a live, rotatable short-game green for shots inside 50 yards.

“It’s very different in Korea. This (SoFi Center) is getting better and better … here it’s more accurate, and it’s playing off real green and real grass. It’s really different,” she said.

New Zealand’s Lydia Ko returns to the fray with New York GC confident the team’s opening day defeat to Los Angeles GC is a thing of the past. Ko will team up with Danielle Kang and Linn Grant when they face Boston Common.

“We obviously didn’t win (the first match), but I think we went off to a good start, and whoever the lineup is for New York in the next few matches, I think it was a really good practice kind of day for us,” said the 23-time LPGA Tour champion.

Sunday’s Schedule

Boston Common Golf v New York Golf Club, 1pm ET

Motor City Golf Club v Atlanta Drive Golf Club, 3.30pm ET

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