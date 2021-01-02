The city of Jogjakarta will host all remaining matches of the Pro Futsal League (PFL) and also the Women’s Pro Futsal League (WPFL) 2020 which has been scheduled for early February.

In an official letter from the Indonesia Futsal Association (FFI), accepted the withdrawal of would-be hosts IAIS Netic in Soreang in Bandung.

As such, the FFI will take over the hosting job and where it will now be held in Jogjakarta at GOR UNY.

The final week matches of both the PFL and also the WPFL will now be held on 6 and 7 February 2021.

