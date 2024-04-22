Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) and Toprak Razgatlioglu (ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team) shared the spoils on Sunday in Assen. In the ten lap Tissot Superpole Race Bautista led the field home after a stunning comeback ride saw him come through the field to take the lead from Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) on the penultimate lap.

Starting from pole position, Bautista led the majority of the first half of Race 2 but with spots of rain in the air the field closed up. Razgatlioglu choose this as his moment to pounce but with Bautista retaking the lead before Remy Gardner (GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team) and Andrea Locatelli (Pata Prometeon Yamaha) mixed it in.

The Turkish moved into the lead for the final six laps but was under pressure throughout the closing stages. Bautista would finish less than a second behind the race winner with Gardner able to claim his first career podium. Andrea Iannone (Team GoEleven) finished in fourth position ahead of Locatelli.

When WorldSBK returns to action there will be just six points separating Bautista and Razgatlioglu with Bulega a further eight points adrift after a difficult weekend. The Italian finished Race 2 in eighth position.

P1 | Toprak Razgatlioglu | ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team

“Grid position isn’t important because it’s the race that matters. I enjoyed this race. At the start there was a bit of rain. I stayed close just to watch the guys and understand what to do. I needed a good pace and I passed people step by step and finally I was in the lead! We made a mistake in the Superpole Race with the tyre so I used the SC0 tyre in the afternoon and it worked well. I want to say thanks to my team’s hard work this weekend because finally we have won in Assen! I’ve never won here before and also for BMW they hadn’t won here. I’m very happy today!”

P2 | Alvaro Bautista | Aruba.it Racing – Ducati

“I’m really happy with how the whole weekend has been. To finish all three races on the podium in these conditions is a pleasure. Race 1 was really tricky and I enjoyed the Superpole Race a lot. There was some light rain in the afternoon and it was a bit difficult. I tried to keep a little bit of margin and I think second position was good. I’m really happy and we are building my confidence with the bike.”

P3 | Remy Gardner | GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team

“It’s been two years without a podium for me so yeah I’ve definitely had some really hard times. Obviously, everyone knows my GP story and then we didn’t get a podium last year when I moved to WorldSBK. It’s been a big challenge for me and I just want to say thank you to my girlfriend and my team and everyone that has believed in me. Finally it’s so good to be back on the podium again and I can’t wait to go to the next race already.”

WorldSBK Race 2 Results

1. Toprak Razgatlioglu (ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team)

2. Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) +0.625s

3. Remy Gardner (GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team) +1.022

4. Andrea Iannone (Team GoEleven) +3.120s

5. Andrea Locatelli (Pata Prometeon Yamaha) +3.217s

6. Sam Lowes (ELF Marc VDS Racing Team) +5.174

Championship Standings

1. Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) 123 points

2. Toprak Razgatlioglu (ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team) 117 points

3. Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) 109 points

