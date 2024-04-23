Defending champions Kaya FC continued their confident march in the Philippines Football League (PFL) 2024 when they thrashed Maharlika Taguig FC 10-1 at the Rizal Memorial Stadium.

Japanese midfielder Shuto Komaki led Kaya with a hat-trick in the 21st, 41st, and 45th minute as Jarvey Gayoso (fifth and 45th minute) and Jesus Melliza (18th and 47th) were on a brace each.

The other goals for Kaya FC were scored by Marco Casambre (55th minute), Audie Menzi (58th), and Eric Esso (76th) as Lukas Del Rosario scored the only goal for Maharlika in the 19th minute.

The win gave Kaya FC the perfect nine points from three matches – the same as leaders Stallion Laguna FC, who occupies the top spot on better goal difference.

