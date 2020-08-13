Cheam June Wei continued the pace of the youngsters at the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) Invitational Championships here in Bukit Kiara

when he maintained a 100% winning record after three matches to lead the chart.

In today’s action, June Wei streaked out a 21-18, 21-11 straight sets win over professional Liew Daren, who had yesterday fell to a loss to Leong Jun Hao.

“I can’t say that it was an easy game as he had managed to even the tie at 17-17 at one point in the first set,” said June Wei.

“But I noticed that he was getting tired and that gave me the opportunity to go for the win. My target in this tournament is to win a place in the Thomas Cup squad.”

On the other hand Leong Jun Hao – who had won Division 2 of the championships last week – kept up the pace at the top of the men’s singles chart with a fabulous win over Aidil Soleh Ali Sadikin in a three-set thriller 7-21, 21-17, 21-16.

Jun Hao is now occupying the third spot in the chart behind firm favourites Lee Zii Jia currently in second place.

In the women’s singles Soniia Cheah kept up her form to lead the standings where this morning she survived a determined Eoon Xi Xuan to come back from a first set defeat before winning the match 19-21, 21-10, 21-17.

“I’m playing a bit different now and the truth is that I am still adjusting as the coaches have changed my playing style,” said Soniia.

In another women’s singles match, Lee Ying Ying scored a 17- 21, 21-16, 21-10 victory over K. Letshanaa.

In the men’s doubles, Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik are in firm control of Group B following their impressive 21-9, 21-16 win over Ching Kai Feng-Lwi Sheng Hao to make it three wins in a row.

Teo Ee Yii-Ong Yew Sin are following closely when they chalked up their second win in as many matches when they beat Ooi Jhy Dar-Yap Roy King 21-18, 21-15.

Over in Group B, Goh V Shem-Tan Wee Kiong put the disappointment of their defeat yesterday to carve out their second win where this time they disposed Low Hang Yee-Ng Eng Cheong in a three-set battle, 21-18, 16-21, 21-17.

“Our game is getting better today but we still need further improvements to correct certain mistakes. We need to win the last match tomorrow if we want to make the semifinal,” added V Shem.

Group B is currently being led by Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin who maintained their 100% record after two matches including a straight set victory over Chen Tang Jie-Nurfirdaus Azman 21- 14, 21-17.

The top two teams in groups A and B will play in the semi-finals of the tournament while for the men, women, women and mixed doubles, the two best players or pairs of teams will make the final.

In the women’s doubles, Chow Mei Kuan-Lee Meng Yean lead the standings after scoring their second win after defeating Pearly Tan Koong Le-M Thinaah in a three-set battle, 21-10, 19-21, 21-14.

In the other women’s doubles match, Anna Cheong Ching Yik-Toh Ee Wei faced little difficulty to beat Teoh Mei Xing-Yap Ling 17-21, 21-15, 21-15.

RESULTS – MORNING SESSION

MEN’S SINGLES

Cheam June Wei – Liew Daren (21-18, 21-11)

Leong Jun Hao – Aidil Soleh Ali Sadikin (7-21, 21-17, 21-16)

Ng Tze Yong – Lim Chong King (21-14, 21-17)

WOMEN’S SINGLES

Sonia Cheah – Eoon Qi Xuan (19-21, 21-10, 21-17)

Lee Ying Ying – K Letshanaa (17-21, 21-16, 21-10)

MEN’S DOUBLES

GROUP A

Aaron Chia / Soh Wooi Yik – Ching Kai Feng / Lwi Sheng Hao

(21-9, 21-16.)

Ong Yew Sin / Teo Ee Yi – Ooi Jhy Dar / Yap Roy King (21-18,

21-15)

MEN’S DOUBLES

GROUP B

Goh V Shem / Tan Wee Kiong – Low Hang Yee / Ng Eng Cheong

(21-18, 16-21, 21-17)

Goh Sze Fei / Nur Izzuddin Rumsani – Chen Tang Jie /

Nurfirdaus Azman (21-14, 21-17)

WOMEN’S DOUBLES

Chow Mei Kuan / Lee Meng Yean – Pearly Tan Koong Le / M

Thinaah (21-10, 19-21, 21-14

Anna Cheong Ching Yik / Toh Ee Wei – Teoh Mei Xing / Yap Ling

– (17-21, 21-15, 21-15)

Like this: Like Loading...