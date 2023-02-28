Kaya FC-Iloilo maintained their lead at the top of the Philippines Football League brought to you by Qatar Airways standings after a 4-0 rout of Mendiola FC 1991 while Dynamic Herb Cebu FC missed the chance to close the gap following a 1-1 draw against Stallion Laguna FC.

In their second meeting at the City of Imus Grandstand, Kaya found their form once again against Mendiola.

League top scorer Daizo Horikoshi opened the scoring in the 41st minute for Kaya, but it was in the second half that they fired three more goals to complete the result.

For more, please click on

#AFF

#PFF

#PFL

Like this: Like Loading...