After a short red flag stoppage due to technical issues at the circuit during the opening stages of the session, the riders headed back out on track to complete Practice 2. Cold tyres caught out Marco Bezzecchi (Mooney VR46 Racing) and Augusto Fernandez (GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3) early after the session was restarted. Both riders were up and ok, and back on track for the rest of the session.

As the clock ran down the times continued to tumble in Practice 2 for the Premier class. Jorge Martin (Prima Pramac Racing) set a mid-session banker being the first rider to get below the lap record. With the pace set, the rest of the grid chased down the Spaniard’s lap time. The riders were pushing hard, including the 2022 MotoGP™ World Champion Bagnaia, who had a high-speed moment onboard his factory Ducati, saving it heroically on his elbow as he hurtled through the fast-flowing final corner.

Once the session was back underway, soft tyres were thrown at the bikes and a flurry of fast laps followed, as the riders competed to get into that all-important Top 10 for a secured spot in Q2 ahead of the first-ever MotoGP™ Sprint.