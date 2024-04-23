Long Beach’s champagne conditions and superior racing by eight world class skippers over three days ended with Scotty Dickson claiming his 14th Ficker Cup over 24 years!

Scotty Dickson originally from New Zealand went 12 and 2 in the Double Round Robin dropping only one match in the semifinals against Australia’s Cole Tapper. Dickson went on to sweep the finals against another New Zealand skipper, Megan Thomson.

Skipper Scotty Dickson noted, “it was very tough conditions with breeze on. Any of the semi final teams could have won the event today. All sailed incredibly well. By the time we got to the final my team was sailing superb. I’ve won this event multiple times but take nothing for granted. Very proud of the team!”

Ficker Cup Chair Steve Meyer concluded, “It’s been a fantastic three days of racing. Optimal weather, flawless race committee work, superior umpiring and competitive racing.”

Today’s finals marked the end of a thrilling weekend for Long Beach, with the excitement of Ficker Cup yacht racing punctuated by the distant zoom of Indy Cars at the 49th Long Beach Grand Prix, which another Scott Dixon, veteran driver and fellow Kiwi took the checkered flag for his second career victory!

It’s been a very busy event season in Long Beach and now the spotlight turns to the 59th Congressional Cup also hosted by Long Beach Yacht Club which runs from Wednesday April 24th through Sunday April 28th. The top three ranking Ficker Cup skippers, Scotty Dickson, Megan Thomson and Cole Tapper have qualified and move on to the Congressional Cup.



Spectators can watch the races live free from Belmont Veterans Memorial Pier at 39th Place & E. Ocean in Long Beach starting daily at 11:30AM and online at http://www.thecongressionalcup.com.

2024 Ficker Cup Final Placement:Scotty Dickson, USAMegan Thomson, NZLCole Tapper, AUSDave Hood, USAPeter Wickwire, CANAurelien Pierroz, FRANicole Breault, USACelia Willison, NZL

