It was a day of mixed fortunes for Malaysia at the PERODUA Malaysia Masters 2025, with the national men’s doubles pairs delivering a commanding performance while the men’s singles campaign came to a premature end at Axiata Arena.

Six Malaysian men’s doubles pairs powered into the Round of 16, led by top duo and fourth seeds Aaron Chia/Soh Wooi Yik, who dispatched Chinese Taipei’s Chiu Hsiang Chieh/Wang Chi-Lin 21-18, 21-16 in just 39 minutes. They next face Liu Kuang Heng/Yang Po Han, also from Chinese Taipei.

Kang Khai Xing/Aaron Tai staged an impressive comeback to overcome Denmark’s Willem Boe/Christopher Kjaer 12-21, 21-11, 21-17. Awaiting them in the next round are Rasmus Kjaer/Frederik Sogaard, also from Denmark.

Low Hang Yee/Ng Eng Cheong, Choong Hon Jian/Muhammad Haikal, Man Wei Chong/Tee Kai Wun, and Goh Sze Fei/Nur Izzuddin, capped a strong presence for Malaysia in last 16 of the men’s doubles tomorrow.

In women’s doubles, newly crowned Thailand Open champions Pearly Tan/Thinaah Muralitharan continued their fine form with a confident 21-17, 21-16 victory over Hong Kong’s Fan Ka Yan/Yau Mau Ying. They now take on Thailand’s Pichamon Phatcharaphisutsin/Nannapas Suklad next.

Compatriots Go Pei Kee/Teoh Mei Xing also impressed with a stunning upset over China’s Chen Qing Chen/Wang Ting Ge yesterday, and now face a major test against seventh seeds Jia Yi Fan/Zhang Shu Xian.

However, the men’s singles campaign ended in disappointment with Leong Jun Hao suffering shocking defeat at the hands Ireland’s Nhat Nguyen 10-21, 18-21, 9-21, while Ng Tze Yong was forced to retire against Ng Ka Long early in the second game due to injury, despite taking the opening game 22-20.

Justin Hoh then put up a valiant fight but fell short against Japan’s fourth seed Kodai Naraoka, losing 14-21, 20-22.

In mixed doubles, defending champions and third seeds Goh Soon Huat/Shevon Lai suffered a shock first-round exit, going down 18-21, 19-21 to Denmark’s Mads Vestergaard/Christine Busch.

Malaysia’s hopes remain alive in the mixed doubles with promising pair Loo Bing Kun/Toh Ee Wei grinding out a 20-22, 21-18, 21-15 win over Chinese Taipei’s Ming Che Lu/Hung En-Tzu. Wong Tien Ci/Lim Chiew Sien also moved into the Round of 16, where they face Thailand’s top seeds Dechapol Puavaranukroh/Supissara Paewsampran.

