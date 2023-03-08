FIFA have unveiled the official poster for the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™ alongside nine bespoke Host City posters in pop-up-style outdoor gallery installations in Adelaide/Tarntanya and Wellington/Te Whanganui-a-Tara.

Commissioned to celebrate the world’s largest women’s sporting event, and released in time for International Women’s Day, the official poster encapsulates the iconic tournament’s theme of Beyond Greatness™.

At the heart of the official poster are three strong female silhouettes symbolising the creation of positive change in women’s sports. The winner’s trophy is positioned proudly in the centre, bringing focus to sporting excellence as we continually strive to elevate the game. The football element set in the background embraces a unifying experience for the host countries and the world. The silhouettes of the players in the foreground depict the athleticism, skills and passion displayed in play and the joy of celebration.

The set of destination posters were created in partnership with the nine Host Cities to form a unified collection, highlighting iconic and historical landmarks, wildlife and vibrant cultures unique to each city.

FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura said: “With just 135 days until the tournament kicks off, this is another wonderful milestone to celebrate. These posters not only showcase the distinctive identities of our nine Host Cities across Australia and Aotearoa New Zealand, but also celebrate the tournament’s theme of unity with football at its core.”

The artworks will be on display in Adelaide/Tarntanya at Festival Plaza until Wednesday 22 March, and in Wellington/Te Whanganui-a-Tara at Kumutoto on the waterfront until Tuesday 21 March. These locations also provide a link to the new FIFA Fan Festival destinations in each city.

In the lead-up to the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 fans will be able to purchase official merchandise featuring the iconic artwork of all 10 posters from FIFA.com/store.

You can read more about the Host City posters here. The FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia and New Zealand 2023 takes place from 20 July to 20 August and features 32 teams.

A last-minute ticket sales phase will commence on 11 April to mark 100 days to go. Register now and stay up-to-date at FIFA.com/Tickets. Ticket-inclusive hospitality packages are currently on sale at FIFA.com/Hospitality, with offers still available for all 64 matches of the tournament. – www.fifa.com #AFF #FIFA #FootballAustralia

