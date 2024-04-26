Vietnam Futsal national team head coach Diego Giustozzi said that the team had done their best after they were denied by Kyrgyzstan in a playoff tie.

After falling in the quarterfinals of the AFC Futsal Asian Cup 2024, Vietnam were hoping of getting another shot for a place at the FIFA Futsal World Cup 2024 through playoffs.

However, Vietnam’s failed power play saw Kyrgyzstan’s Daniiar Talaibekov scoring into an empty net for the 3-2 victory.

Earlier, Nguyen Manh Dung (13th and 38th minute) had cancelled out Kyrgyzstan’s lead through Maksat Alimov (ninth minute) and Shokhrukh Makhmadaminov (26th).

“We had the equaliser, but a mistake at the end of the match helped Kygyrzstan get the winning goal,” said Giustozzi.

“In the second half, the two teams were well-balanced but we seemed tohave difficulty finding a way into the opponent’s goal. The team and I did the best we could. This moment is very difficult to share my feelings.”

