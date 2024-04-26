Goalkeeper Arut Senbat was the hero, saving three penalties as Thailand edged Tajikistan 6-5 in a penalty shootout after their AFC Futsal Asian Cup Thailand™ 2024 semi-final ended 3-3 after extra-time.

Narongsak Wingwon scored the winning penalty as Thailand advanced to the final for the third time, with either 12-time champions Islamic Republic of Iran or Uzbekistan their opponents in Sunday’s decider.

It was heartbreak for Tajikistan, who had led twice in their inaugural appearance in the semi-finals but couldn’t repel Thailand’s incessant attacks.

