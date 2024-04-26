Immediately after confirming their slot to the semifinals of the AFC Under-23 Asian Cup 2024 earlier this morning, Indonesia head coach Shin Tae-yong said that reaching the final is within reach.

In the match that was played at the Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium in Doha, Rafael Struick struck twice (15th and 45th+4) for Indonesia as South Korea replied through Eom Ji-sung (45th+1) and Jeong Sang-bin (84th) to put the score 2-2 at the end of regulation.

In the penalty shootout, Indonesia emerged victorious 11-10 with Pratama Arhan delivering the winning goal.

“I can’t say that we can’t win the championship. Obviously, we can reach the final. That gives us confidence and we can reach the top four,” said the South Korean tactician.

“Indonesian football is on the rise, it is developing and now, I am confident that whoever our opponents are, we can be competitive.”

Indonesia’s opponent in the semifinals would either be Uzbekistan or Saudi Arabia.

