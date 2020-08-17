It was a weekend to forget for former champions Phnom Penh Crown FC and Nagaworld FC when they lost ground in the top half of the Metfone Cambodia League 2020.

Phnom Penh fell to a 3-2 loss to National Defense while Nagaworld conceded a 2-0 loss to Angkor Tiger.

In the match that was played at the RSN Stadium, an ominous lead from Romario in the 20th minute for National Defense was certainly not what Phnom Penh had expected.

And while Phnom Penh managed to come back with two goals from Esoh Omogba (45th minute) and Thiva Brak (72nd), a late surge in the closing stages of the game from National Defense denied them the full points.

National Defense nailed two late goals from Touch Roma (89th) and Sok Daravuth (90th) for the three points on the road.

On the other hand, Nagaworld put in a lackluster performance to fall to a 2-0 loss to Angkor Tiger – Pisa Choum (41st) and Joichiro Sugiyama (87th).

With the losses, Phnom Penh remained on fourth as Nagaworld stayed on fifth after 11 matches played.

Phnom Penh are nine points adrift of leaders Preach Khan Reach Svay Rieng while Nagaworld are ten points behind.

RESULTS

Preach Khan Reach Svay Rieng beat Police Commissary 5-2

Soltilo Angkor beat Bati Youth 2-1

National defense beat Phnom Penh Crown 3-2

Angkor Tiger beat Nagaworld 2-0

Electricite Du Cambodge drew with Kirivong Sok Sen Chey 2-2

METFONE CAMBODIA LEAGUE 2020 CURRENT STANDINGS

No Team P W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 Preah Khan Reach Svay Rieng 11 10 1 0 43 9 +34 31 2 Boeung Ket 10 8 2 0 32 8 +24 26 3 Visakha 11 7 1 3 38 11 +27 22 4 Phnom Penh Crown 12 6 4 2 35 11 +24 22 5 Nagaworld 11 6 3 2 25 14 +11 21 6 Tiffy Army 11 6 2 3 16 16 0 20 7 Angkor Tiger 11 5 3 3 18 10 +8 18 8 Electricite du Cambodge 11 2 3 6 13 29 −16 9 9 Kirivong Sok Sen Chey 11 2 2 7 13 26 −13 8 10 National Police Commissary 11 2 1 8 15 30 −15 7 11 Soltilo Angkor 11 2 1 8 16 37 −21 7 12 Asia Euro United 10 2 1 7 13 36 −23 7 13 Bati Youth 11 0 2 9 3 43 −40 2

