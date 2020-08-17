It was a weekend to forget for former champions Phnom Penh Crown FC and Nagaworld FC when they lost ground in the top half of the Metfone Cambodia League 2020.
Phnom Penh fell to a 3-2 loss to National Defense while Nagaworld conceded a 2-0 loss to Angkor Tiger.
In the match that was played at the RSN Stadium, an ominous lead from Romario in the 20th minute for National Defense was certainly not what Phnom Penh had expected.
And while Phnom Penh managed to come back with two goals from Esoh Omogba (45th minute) and Thiva Brak (72nd), a late surge in the closing stages of the game from National Defense denied them the full points.
National Defense nailed two late goals from Touch Roma (89th) and Sok Daravuth (90th) for the three points on the road.
On the other hand, Nagaworld put in a lackluster performance to fall to a 2-0 loss to Angkor Tiger – Pisa Choum (41st) and Joichiro Sugiyama (87th).
With the losses, Phnom Penh remained on fourth as Nagaworld stayed on fifth after 11 matches played.
Phnom Penh are nine points adrift of leaders Preach Khan Reach Svay Rieng while Nagaworld are ten points behind.
RESULTS
Preach Khan Reach Svay Rieng beat Police Commissary 5-2
Soltilo Angkor beat Bati Youth 2-1
National defense beat Phnom Penh Crown 3-2
Angkor Tiger beat Nagaworld 2-0
Electricite Du Cambodge drew with Kirivong Sok Sen Chey 2-2
METFONE CAMBODIA LEAGUE 2020 CURRENT STANDINGS
|No
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Preah Khan Reach Svay Rieng
|11
|10
|1
|0
|43
|9
|+34
|31
|2
|Boeung Ket
|10
|8
|2
|0
|32
|8
|+24
|26
|3
|Visakha
|11
|7
|1
|3
|38
|11
|+27
|22
|4
|Phnom Penh Crown
|12
|6
|4
|2
|35
|11
|+24
|22
|5
|Nagaworld
|11
|6
|3
|2
|25
|14
|+11
|21
|6
|Tiffy Army
|11
|6
|2
|3
|16
|16
|0
|20
|7
|Angkor Tiger
|11
|5
|3
|3
|18
|10
|+8
|18
|8
|Electricite du Cambodge
|11
|2
|3
|6
|13
|29
|−16
|9
|9
|Kirivong Sok Sen Chey
|11
|2
|2
|7
|13
|26
|−13
|8
|10
|National Police Commissary
|11
|2
|1
|8
|15
|30
|−15
|7
|11
|Soltilo Angkor
|11
|2
|1
|8
|16
|37
|−21
|7
|12
|Asia Euro United
|10
|2
|1
|7
|13
|36
|−23
|7
|13
|Bati Youth
|11
|0
|2
|9
|3
|43
|−40
|2