Thailand regained the ASEAN Futsal Championship title in style when they beat Indonesia 2-1 in the final that was played tonight at the Central Stadium in Nonthaburi Province.

In front of a full attendance at the stand, Indonesia made it as dramatic as they could when Andres Putra pounced on the lead in the 16th minute.

However, a penalty conversion from Thai captain Itticha Praphan just before the break put both teams back on level.

And just when Indonesia thought they had a fighting chance to defend the crown they had won two years ago, Panasom Kittiphanuong fired in the 31st-minute winner to give Thailand the win and the crown.

The victory gave Thailand their 17th title in the history of the championship.

In the meantime, Vietnam came in third in the competition this year after beating Australia 4-0 in the classification match.

Nhan Gia Hung took just three minutes to give Vietnam the lead, to be followed by goals from Chau Doan Phat (18th), Nguyen Thinh Phat (21st) and Pham Van Tu (39th).

#AFF

Photos Courtesy #FutsalThailand

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