Men`s pole vault title-defender Austin MILLER (USA) took again the win in the new annual world leading mark (outdoors) with 5,76 m. Second Chinese Top Vaulter Jie YAO with 5,71 m before Thai local hero Patsapong AMSAM-ANG, who equalized his Thai Record with 5,61m!

Ladies Pole Vault showed a double win of Zuzanna PRAZAKOVA (CZE) and Anicka NEWELL (CAN) with 4,21m, third local hero Khabut CHONTHICHA (THA) with 4,01. Nice frame story: The Poles of NEWELL were denied for the flight from Canada, so she shared the poles of PRAZAKOVA. At the end both also shared the win.

Women`s long jump also proofed high quality with the win of Agate DE Sousa (STP), which took the win with 6,56 m (currently Pos. 4 in annual world ranking outdoors) before actual Asian Indoor Champion Sumire HATA (JPN) with 6,47 m and Magdalene ZEBROVSKA (POL) with 6,42 m.

Men`s long jump was dominated from Cheswill JOHNSON (RSA) which took the win with 7,84 m, followed by two Brazil top Jumpers Gabriel Luiz BOZA with 7,81 m and Lucas Marcelino DOS SANTOS with 7,66 m.

