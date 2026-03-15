Port MTI FC and Ratchaburi FC fell further behind runaway leader Buriram United at the top of the 2025/26 Thai League 1 when they failed to pick up the full points on the last matchday.

Port MTI FC stayed second in the standings when they were held to a 1-1 draw on the road to Bangkok United at the Thammasat Stadium.

Brazilian defender Matheus Lins nailed the late equaliser (90th+4) for Port MTI FC after Bangkok United had taken the lead through Rivaldino (45th+4).

With the one point, Port MTI FC maintained their position on second with 44 points after 24 matches – 15 points behind Buriram, who have picked up 59 points from 23 games.

In the meantime, Ratchaburi’s hope to leapfrog over Port MTI FC was dashed when they fell to a 2-1 loss to Ayutthaya United at the Ratchaburi Stadium.

Ratchaburi found themselves falling behind in the 36th minute when French defender Gabriel Mutombo conceded an own goal before Chakkit Laptrakul then doubled the advantage for Ayutthya United in the 55th minute.

Even though Deni Junior managed to narrow the gap for Ratchaburi in the 83rd minute, it was too late to stage a revival as Ayutthaya kept to their advantage all the way to the final whistle.

With the loss, Ratchaburi stayed third in the standings with 42 points from 22 matches played.

#AFF

Photos Courtesy #PortMTIFC #RatchaburiFC

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