The FIA World Endurance Championship Prologue took place at the Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari

The six Team Peugeot TotalEnergies drivers completed more than 2,000 km at the wheel of the PEUGEOT 9X8

Team Peugeot TotalEnergies successfully completed its planned testing programme ahead of the first Free Practice sessions on Friday, April 17

The official 2026 Prologue consisted of two extended sessions of 3 hours 30 minutes and 4 hours 30 minutes, allowing Team Peugeot TotalEnergies to execute a comprehensive preparation plan. The focus was on reacclimatizing the Imola circuit, refining the PEUGEOT 9X8 set-up, and evaluating the full range of the new Michelin Pilot Endurance tyre compounds.

Running began in challenging conditions, with ambient temperatures of 14°C and a fully wet 4.909 km track. Both PEUGEOT 9X8 entries (#93 and #94) followd a structured programme, transitioning from wet tyres to slick compounds as the track evolved.

The #93, driven by Stoffel Vandoorne, Nick Cassidy and Paul Di Resta, completed 99 laps in the morning session. The #94, shared by Loïc Duval, Théo Pourchaire and Malthe Jakobsen, ran through its programme with consistent mileage per driver.

In the afternoon, both PEUGEOT 9X8 cars focused on long-run simulations demonstrating strong consistency and tyre management. Rain returned towards the end of the session, once again providing valuable mixed-condition running.

The team successfully validated all tyre compounds and gathered significant data across evolving track conditions. The #93 also achieved the fastest Sector 1 time among the Hypercars.

By the end of the Prologue, the PEUGEOT 9X8 #93 and #94 covered over 2,000 kilometers, providing a strong working base ahead of the race weekend.

The first Free Practice session will take place on Friday, April 17 at 10:15 local time. The 2026 6 Hours of Imola is scheduled to start on Sunday, April 19 at 13:00 local time.

Emmanuel Esnault – Team Peugeot TotalEnergies Team Principal



“The Prologue was a very productive session for the team, we had an extensive programme to complete, and despite constantly changing conditions, we achieved nearly all of our objectives. These mixed conditions allowed us to work on different set-up options. Both PEUGEOT 9X8 cars covered over 1,000 kilometres, giving us a strong foundation. Now the focus is on extracting maximum performance and putting our drivers in the best possible position for the race weekend.”

Théo Pourchaire (PEUGEOT 9X8 #94)



“Conditions were challenging early on with a wet track, which we anticipated. I was able to experience both wet running and the transition to dry conditions, which was very valuable. Completing laps on a damp track also gave useful feedback. Our long-run pace looks competitive, and the car feels strong.”

Stoffel Vandoorne (PEUGEOT 9X8 #93)



“It was a positive and productive day. We ran in a wide range of conditions — from fully wet to dry and evolving track states — which is ideal for preparation. We completed our programme without technical issues, tested a number of configurations, and gathered a significant amount of data. The next step is to analyse everything in detail and continue improving ahead of the race weekend.”

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