The ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) today announced Aussie Beef as the Official Beef Partner of the region’s four premier competitions – the ASEAN Hyundai Cup™, ASEAN Club Championship Shopee Cup™, ASEAN Women’s MSIG Cup™ and ASEAN U-23 Championship™, collectively branded as ASEAN United FC. The partnership was concluded by SPORTFIVE, the AFF’s exclusive commercial partner.

Australian Beef is recognised worldwide for its premium quality, rigorous safety standards and farm-to-plate excellence. Aussie Beef serves as a trusted mark for trade and consumers, reinforcing Australia’s reputation as a premium supplier of red meat globally, including across Southeast Asia.

Southeast Asia is among the fastest-growing regions for Australian beef and a major contributor to export growth, which reached record values in 2025.

The partnership forms part of Meat & Livestock Australia’s (MLA) market development work in Southeast Asia and will utilise the ASEAN United FC platform to drive consumer engagement and support trade and B2B marketing activity for Aussie Beef.

Andrew Cox, General Manager, International Markets, Meat & Livestock Australia, said: “Food and football share a powerful ability to bring people together. This partnership gives us a platform to connect with consumers through moments they care about, reinforcing the quality, taste and trust that Australian beef is known for.”

Major General Khiev Sameth, President, ASEAN Football Federation, said: “On behalf of the ASEAN Football Federation, it is our great pleasure to welcome Meat and Livestock Australia (MLA) and Aussie Beef, into the ASEAN football family.

“As communities across Southeast Asia place increasing importance on healthier and more considered lifestyle choices, Australian Beef is rapidly establishing itself as a trusted household name. This partnership reflects a shared commitment to excellence, performance and well-being, values that resonate strongly both on and off the pitch.

“We look forward to working closely with MLA and our valued commercial partner, SPORTFIVE, to further strengthen ASEAN football, support the region’s ambitions and deliver exceptional experiences that inspire and unite fans across our four premier competitions.”

Seamus O’Brien, President and Chairman of the Board, SPORTFIVE Asia, said: “We’re delighted to have Aussie Beef, Australia’s red meat brand, on board the growing family of ASEAN United FC partners.

“MLA’s partnership with the ASEAN Hyundai Cup™, ASEAN Club Championship Shopee Cup™, ASEAN Women’s MSIG Cup™ and ASEAN U-23 Championship™ extends the Aussie Beef brand’s exposure and reach significantly beyond B2B clients to a valuable consumer demographic segment in Southeast Asia. With a combined viewership of nearly one billion, ASEAN’s four leading events provide MLA with direct access to the vast ASEAN football fan base that includes the region’s rising middle-class that is driving regional demand for premium products and services.”

Learn more about ASEAN United FC competitions at https://aseanutdfc.com/ and follow @aseanutdfc on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, YouTube and X.

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