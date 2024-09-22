Sailors clinch historic third straight WPL title by one point with final day win

In a dramatic final day of the Deloitte Women’s Premier League (WPL) season, the Lion City Sailors Women’s Team secured their third consecutive title with a commanding 6-0 win over Still Aerion.

With the pressure on and trailing Albirex Niigata (S) by two points going into the last match, the Sailors knew they had to deliver. Their journey to the title had been a rollercoaster, including a surprising 2-1 defeat that snapped a 37-match unbeaten streak and a goalless draw, both against Geylang International.

While their 10-0 triumph over BG Tampines Rovers just days earlier gave them a fighting chance, this final clash against Still Aerion was the true title decider, with the Sailors needing a decisive win to get their hands on the trophy.

For more, please click on

#AFF

Like this: Like Loading...