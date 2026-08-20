The Indonesia Women’s League (IWL) 2026 will start in Jakarta on 17 October 2026.

Utilising a centralised venue format, the IWL 2026 will feature six teams playing at the Soemantri Brodjonegoro Stadium in Jakarta.

The six clubs are Bekasi FC, Persikad Depok, Dewa United, Persija Jakarta, Persita Tangerang, and Garuda Yaksa.

The league model will see an allocation of six Indonesia national team players per club to foster mutual growth between experienced and younger players.

“The IWL certainly presents a greater challenge, as this first competition will establish a new standard for evaluating the potential of future women players,” said Diego Tobing, the coach and manager of Persikad Depok.

Added Dewa United player Safira Ika Putri: “I am happy that there is now a more professional platform for a domestic football career, allowing us to develop our game and skills.”

#AFF

Photo Courtesy #PSSI

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