Saintfiet, Philippines

Tom Saintfiet has resigned as the head coach of the Philippines national team.

In a statement, the Philippines Football Federation (PFF) expressed their gratitude to the Belgian for the services rendered over the past several months.

The most immediate task for the PFF would be to find an interim coach to handle the squad ahead of the Pestabola Merdeka in Malaysia next week.

