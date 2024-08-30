As a signal of its investment and commitment to international fans, the PGA TOUR today announced the launch of a PGA TOUR World Feed in 2025, starting with THE PLAYERS Championship. The feed, which will originate from the TOUR’s new content facility – PGA TOUR Studios, opening in January – will allow the TOUR and its international media partners to provide fans with more customized coverage and storytelling of the TOUR’s international players, complemented by a customized graphics package and a dedicated international commentary team.

“We are excited to officially announce the upcoming launch of our PGA TOUR World Feed and what it will represent for golf fans around the world,” said Rick Anderson, PGA TOUR Chief Commercial Officer. “This is an important step – the first of many – as PGA TOUR Studios comes online and we create more opportunities to showcase our world-class athletes and championships to an ever-growing audience.”

As the PGA TOUR enters the 2025 FedExCup Season, this new feed will be produced and curated exclusively for international media partners and their viewers, with a customized graphics package and specific cameras focused on international golfers. The new, live telecast will feature weekly on-site reporters and include up to six dedicated cameras at select FedExCup events, all allowing for greater coverage of international players. Following its debut at THE PLAYERS, the World Feed will be produced for all remaining events on the 2025 schedule.

While the TOUR has been delivering an Enhanced International Feed (EIF) for more than 20 years, the current EIF production model simply supplements the United States feed whereas the World Feed will be a separate dedicated feed that will serve international media partners with locally relevant content, while also following the leaders and the overall competition. Launching the World Feed is the first step toward producing localized live feeds specific to certain countries, with native language announcers and graphics, in the coming years and a major step toward improving the international fan experience.

Capturing more focused coverage of the TOUR’s international players via the World Feed will also allow the TOUR to curate and distribute enhanced content across its social and digital platforms.

“The PGA TOUR is proud to give international golf fans exactly what they want – more coverage of their country’s favorite players each and every week,” said Luis Goicouria, PGA TOUR Senior Vice President, Media. “The opening of PGA TOUR Studios in 2025 allows for the development of all-new programming, including the World Feed, so we can bring international viewers closer to the action than ever before.”

PGA TOUR Studios, located at TOUR Headquarters in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, is a 165,000-square-foot facility — home to the largest library of golf content in the world — and will house all PGA TOUR Media operations, including live production for PGA TOUR LIVE, PGA TOUR Champions and Korn Ferry Tour, as well as social media, digital operations and international media.

