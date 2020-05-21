Somyot Poompunmuang, the President of the FA Thailand (FAT), has confirmed that the 2020 Thai League One will restart on 12 September 2020 and ends on 15 May 2021.

The proposed dates were approved by FAT’s Executive Board.

After four matches, Bangkok United and Ratchaburi currently lead the standings of Thai League One before it was suspended in March.

Somyot also announced that the top four teams at the halfway point of the season will qualify for AFC Champions League 2021.

The FA Cup will start on 30 September 2020 with the final on 22 May 2021 while the League Cup will be on 21 October 2020 to 1 May 2021.