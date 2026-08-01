Thailand moved to the summit of Group B of the ASEAN Hyundai Cup™ 2026 on Saturday as a goal in each half from Yotsakon Burapha and Teerasak Poeiphimai earned Anthony Hudson’s side a 2-0 win over Malaysia in Bangkok’s Rajamangala Stadium.

Yotsakon broke the deadlock from the penalty spot seven minutes before the interval and Teerasak added the second in the 56th minute to secure Thailand’s second win in the group after starting their campaign with a 5-0 victory over Laos last week.

The result moves the War Elephants onto six points from two matches and ahead of the Malaysians on goal difference. Malaysia, who have played three times, sit in second ahead of Myanmar and the Philippines with Laos in fifth.

Teerasak went close to opening the scoring in the 32) nd minute, the Port FC forward almost finishing off an intricate move on the edge of the penalty area with a low shot that Azri Ghani managed to push to safety at full stretch.

However, Ubaidullah Shamsul’s clumsy clash with Kakana Khamyok in the build-up to that attempt prompted referee Kim Woo-sung to view the pitch-side monitor and, after a lengthy wait, the South Korean official pointed to the penalty spot.

Yotsakon dispatched with confidence as Azri dived the wrong way to net his second goal of the competition so far.

Teersak should have added a second in first half stoppage time when he volley Chaiyaphon Otton’s centre over the bar from four yards out, the striker unable to keep his team mate’s powerfully struck cross on target.

The Thais did manage to double their lead, with Teerasak making amends for that earlier miss.

Sarach Yooyen fed the ball forward from midfield with Yotsakon laying off possession to substitute Worachit Kanitsribumphen and he found Teerasak, unmarked and onside, close to the penalty spot. After a touch to control, the forward bent his shot into the top corner.

Malaysia substitute Wan Kuzain squandered the opportunity to halve the deficit with 16 minutes left when he volleyed Faris Danish’s inviting cross from the left well wide of Kampon Phatomakkakul’s left post.

Kampon then gifted the Malaysians possession close to goal but quickly made amends with a sprawling save to keep out Paulo Josué’s shot. Kampon threw himself to his right to make another fine save moments later, denying Daryl Sham as Thailand claimed the points.

Hyundai Player of the Match – Sarach Yooyen (#6), Thailand

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