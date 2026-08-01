The Philippines mounted a second-half rally to pick up their first win in Group B of the ASEAN Hyundai Cup™ 2026 on Saturday when Carles Cuadrat’s side fought back to record a 4-1 win over Laos in Vientiane.

Damoth Thongkhamsavath had given the hosts a seventh-minute lead when goalkeeper Quincy Kammeraad fumbled the ball over his own goal-line but Phetdavanh Somsanid’s 14th-minute red card undermined Laos and the Philippines eventually took advantage.

John Lucero levelled after the interval before an own goal by Viengxay Sydavong gave the Philippines the lead and a penalty from Jarvey Gayoso along with a late Daisuke Sato header sealed the visitors’ first win of the tournament after an opening loss against Myanmar.

Laos took the lead when a counter-attack paid off for Vladic Grujić’s side through an error made by the unfortunate Kammeraad. Possession was worked to captain Damoth and his shot from distance squirmed through the goalkeeper’s hands to cross the line.

But the home side’s hopes were hit seven minutes later when they were reduced to 10 men.

Phetdavanh slid in to challenge Gayoso from behind just inside the Philippines half, taking down the striker with a tackle that caught the Bangkok FC man on the calf. Referee Kim Hee-gon initially awarded a yellow card but sent off the defender after a pitch-side review.

The visitors thought they had scored through Kenji Nishioka’s header only for that to be ruled out for an infringement in the build-up, while Cole Mrowka was inches away from equalising with a free kick that bounced just wide of Kop Lokphathip’s left post.

Two minutes into the second-half, the Philippines were finally level. The Laos defence failed to clear when Sato crossed from the left and the ball ended up at the feet of Lucero, who lashed a first-time right-foot finish across goal and into the bottom corner.

By the 52nd minute the visitors were in front when Mrowka received a return pass from Javier Mariona and his shot towards goal was directed past Kop by the outstretched boot of defender Viengxay.

Referee Kim awarded the Philippines a penalty when Gayoso’s strike hit Phoutthavong Sangvilay on the arm and the forward took the spot-kick himself, calmly stroking the ball down the middle to beat Kop.

That goal allowed the Philippines to ease off until two minutes from time when Nishioka swung in his cross from the left and Sato managed to stay onside to head home.

Hyundai Player of the Match – Cole Mrowka (#17), Philippines

Like this: Like Loading...