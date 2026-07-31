Defending champions Vietnam were frustrated by poor finishing and Singapore’s solid defensive display as Kim Sang-sik’s side were held to a 0-0 draw in Hanoi in Group A of the ASEAN Hyundai Cup™ 2026 on Friday while Indonesia claimed a 3-0 win over Timor-Leste.

The Vietnamese dominated in front of a bumper crowd at Mỹ Đình National Stadium but were unable to find a way past Singapore goalkeeper Izwan Mahbud despite hitting the crossbar twice, and the result keeps Gavin Lee’s side in pole position in the standings.

Singapore move onto seven points from their first three matches in Group A, one point ahead of Indonesia with Vietnam in third on four points. Both Indonesia and Vietnam, who face each other on Monday in Bogor, have played twice.

“I think the boys put up a very good fight out there, all 11 players and those who came on,” said Singapore’s Lionel Tan. “We played as a team, played as a unit today.

“In this tournament, we always go into every game for victory, for three points, and today we came out with one point here. I think Vietnam are strong and we put up a great fight. I think both teams deserve a point.”

Izwan denied Trương Tiến Anh in the 18th minute while Nguyễn Hoàng Đức hit the Singapore crossbar soon after as the Vietnamese dictated the tempo throughout the first half without reward.

But while Shawal Anuar headed over a late opportunity for the visitors in a rare sortie forward, Nguyễn Tài Lộc thumped his effort from distance against the woodwork on an unfulfilled night for the hosts.

Meanwhile, late goals from Shane Pattynama, Thom Haye and Mitch Baker ensured Indonesia saw off a spirited 10-man Timor-Leste to record a second successive victory and move up to second place in the standings.

Jackson Fowler had been sent off for the home side in the 21st minute for a second bookable offence but Zé Pedro’s resilient side held out until 16 minutes from time before Indonesia made their extra player pay off in full.

It was Pattynama who finally broke the deadlock with a cool finish while Haye’s stunning free kick doubled the advantage four minutes later. Baker, making his international debut for Indonesia in the tournament, then scored his fourth goal in two games in the 81st minute, tapping in Ragnar Oratmangoen’s low centre from close range.

“I think they did really well today,” Haye said of Timor-Leste. “They were fighting, defended well and sometimes even with the counterattacks it was hard today.

“You have to keep playing, even if it’s 0-0. Don’t stress, keep playing your own game and then finally we scored, 1-0, but it was hard work.”

The ASEAN Hyundai Cup™ 2026, which is the jewel in the crown in ASEAN football, is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year.

The Hyundai Player of the Match award winners are:

Timor-Leste (TLS) v Indonesia (IDN) – Shayne Pattynama (#20), Indonesia Vietnam (VIE) v Singapore (SGP) – Hariss Harun (#14), Singapore

Upcoming Fixtures:

Saturday, August 1, Group B

Laos (LAO) v Philippines (PHI), Laos National Stadium KM16, Vientiane, 5pm (local time) / 10am (GMT)

Thailand (THA) v Malaysia (MAS), Rajamangala Stadium, Bangkok, 8pm (local time) / 1pm (GMT)

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