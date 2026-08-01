World Athletics U20 ChampionshipsLa Videna, villa deportiva nacional, Lima, Peru27/08/20244×400 Metres Relay Mixed Photo: Photo by Enzo Santos Barreiro for World Athletics©World Athletics

More than 1800 athletes from 147 member federations are entered for the World Athletics U20 Championships Oregon 26 taking place at Hayward Field between 5-9 August.

This means that as the sport celebrates 40 years of the World U20 Championships, the event looks set to welcome a record number of athletes. The previous record was 1558 athletes in Lima in 2024.

The entry lists include several medallists from the last edition of the World U20 Championships in Lima, including Jamaican sprinters Gary Card and Shanoya Douglas, world leaders in the men’s U20 100m and women’s 100m and 200m, respectively.

Australia’s Izobelle Louison-Roe is also in action, looking to build on her high jump silver from two years ago, while Czechia’s Michal Rada, Mexico’s Emiliano Barba and Uganda’s Charity Cherop are also among the entries after securing silver medals in Lima.

Kenya’s Frankline Kibet, who won the world U20 cross-country title in Tallahassee in January, will return to the United States on the hunt for more silverware.

Home stars include Olympic 4x400m champion Quincy Wilson, double US U20 sprint champion Tate Taylor and twins Mia and Mariah Maxwell, who respectively finished first and second in both the 100m and 200m at the US U20 Championships.

Official start lists will become available after the technical meeting on the eve of the championships.

World Athletics

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