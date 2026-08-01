Coach John Herdman praised his Indonesia team’s ability to finish their ASEAN Hyundai Cup™ 2026 Group A clash with Timor-Leste on a high after three goals in the last quarter of the game earned his side a 3-0 win in Chonburi on Friday.

Shayne Pattynama, Thom Haye and Mitch Baker scored in the final 16 minutes as the Indonesians eventually saw off a stubborn 10-man Timor-Leste to register their second win in a row having previously secured a comfortable victory over Cambodia.

“This is tournament football, and we have a group of players capable of winning matches,” said Herdman. “They showed today that they can finish strongly, having started strongly in the previous game.

“Scoring three goals during the final 25 minutes was a strong indication that this team can perform late in matches, dig deep and remain united. That is an important part of our journey and demonstrates the resilience we can carry forward into the tournament.

“Credit must also go to Timor-Leste. We knew they would be difficult opponents. They are battle-hardened, have improved with every game and had a clear plan to prevent us from scoring before trying to catch us on the counter-attack.

“They performed well, but we knew that if we remained patient our opportunities would eventually come.”

Herdman had made six changes to the side that started in the 5-1 win over the Cambodians and the Englishman acknowledged he was managing his squad’s efforts in the early stages of the competition.

“When the energy begins to leave the legs, a player’s touch can occasionally become less precise,” said Herdman. “That was part of the purpose of this match. It was about building the squad and ensuring that every player began accumulating minutes.

“Some players completed more minutes than I would have preferred tonight, while others were able to rest before coming on.

“Shayne Pattynama is a good example. He worked extremely hard during the opening match and finished the game tired and suffering from a cramp. We rested him tonight before introducing him during the closing stages, and he scored.”

Timor-Leste performed admirably after being reduced to 10 men when Jackson Fowler was sent off for a second bookable offence in the 21st minute as Zé Pedro’s side frustrated their neighbours with a resolute defensive display.

“We knew it would be difficult to face Indonesia,” said Pedro. “The situation became even more challenging after one of our players was sent off early in the match.

“However, I want to give credit to and congratulate every one of my players. They showed tremendous determination, desire and fighting spirit.

“Although the final score was 3-0 to Indonesia, I do not believe it fully reflected what happened on the pitch over the 90 minutes. Tonight, I leave this room feeling extremely proud to be the coach of these players because of everything they gave for the team.” – aseanutdfc.com

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