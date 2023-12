Host Thailand are in the same Group A as ASEAN neighbours Vietnam and Myanmar, following the official draw ceremony for the AFC Futsal Asian Cup™ 2024.

The other team in Group A is China PR.

On the other hand, another AFF member country Australia have been drawn in Group B against four-time runners-up Uzbekistan, Saudi Arabia and Iraq.

Defending champions Japan are in Group C against Tajikistan, South Korea, and Kyrgyz Republic while Iran, runners-up in 2022, are in Group D against Kuwait, Bahrain and debutants Afghanistan.

The AFC Futsal Asian Cup™ 2024 will be held on 17-28 April 2024.

AFC FUTSAL ASIAN CUP™ 2024

Group A: Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, China PR

Group B: Uzbekistan, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Australia

Group C: Japan, Tajikistan, Korea Republic, Kyrgyz Republic

Group D: IR Iran, Kuwait, Bahrain, Afghanistan

#AFF

#AFC

#FAT

#FutsalThailand

Like this: Like Loading...