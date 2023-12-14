Singapore’s Foo Kon Fai closes in on a place in the quarterfinals of the Men’s Singles 65 from Group A following his half-hour demolition of Tan Phick Eng from Malaysia in the Badminton Asia Senior Open 2023 at the Tien Son Sports Centre in Da Nang, Vietnam today.

Top seed Kon Fai, who won the Men’s Singles 65+ crown at the recent Badminton World Federation World Senior Championships in South Korea, showed his quality with a 21-10, 21-15 win over Phick Eng.

The 66-year-old, who had beaten Upkar Singh from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on the first day of competition, will complete his fixtures in Group A tomorrow when he takes on Darus Abdullah from Malaysia.

Darus had conceded a 12-21, 15-21 defeat to Upkar today.

In Group B of the Men’s Singles 65, Ong Tien Ling from Malaysia lived up to his second-seeded ranking to pick up his second win from two matches.

After beating Vunlop Kimsunthorn from Thailand two days earlier, Tien Ling followed it up with a 21-5, 21-6 win over Sunil Jayasiri Peti Arambage from Sri Lanka in 25 minutes.

Tien Ling’s final opponent in Group B tomorrow will be against India’s Sanjay Parande, who overcame Vunlop 21-15, 21-19.

In the meantime, in the Women’s Singles 60 & 65, top seed Manjusha Sudhir Sahasrabudhe from India took just 16 minutes to coast past Juanita Kwok from Singapore 21-4, 21-0.

It was Sahasrabudhe’s second win from two matches in the division after beating second-seeded compatriot Neera Pasricha 21-2, 22-20 on the first day of competition.

In the other match that was played in the Women’s Singles 60 & 65 today, Lakshmi Punchihewa from Sri Lanka overcame Pasricha 21-7, 21-17.

Tomorrow’s fixtures will see Sahasrabudhe taking on Punchihewa while Pasricha will play Juanita.

