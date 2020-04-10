Thanh Hoa FC have become the third team in the V-league to agree to a pay cut in view of the on-going COVID-19 pandemic.

With the V-League still postponed, Thanh Hoa have joined V-League teams HCM City and Nam Ding to introduce a pay cut that has been agreed to by the players.

And so far, Thanh Hoa’s pay cut is the highest with the players having agreed to a 30% pay cut in March, 40% in April and then 50% in May, with further cuts possible if the league is postponed.

While Nam Dịnh have agreed to cut salaries by 25%, HCM City have announced a 30% pay cut in April, and that will rise to 40% in May and then 50% in June if the league is still postponed.

“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, teams and enterprises are facing difficulties. Therefore, we have to share the burden with the club. We hope the epidemic will be over soon so we can play again,” said Thanh Hoa captain Hoang Dình Tung.