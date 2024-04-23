Tony Vidmar does not believe Australia’s early exit from the AFC U23 Asian Cup Qatar 2024™ and failure to qualify for this summer’s Olympic Games will have a negative impact on the country’s long-term prospects at senior level.

The Olyroos were eliminated on Sunday as Vidmar’s side were unable to score for the third game in a row, a 0-0 draw with Qatar at Jassim bin Hamad Stadium confirming Australia’s exit with a third place finish in Group A behind the hosts and Indonesia.

For more, please click on https://www.the-afc.com/en/national/afc_u23_asian_cup/news/reaction_-_group_a_qatar_v_australia_2.html

#AFF

#AFC

#FootballAustralia

Like this: Like Loading...