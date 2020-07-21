The character of the Concept i4 is not only a product of its design but also of its visionary sound profile. Hans Zimmer composed the sound of the BMW Concept i4 together with BMW sound designer Renzo Vitale under the brand name BMW IconicSounds Electric.

BMW IconicSounds Electric will imbue BMW’s electric models with extra emotional depth by connecting the driver with the vehicle’s character on another level through individual tones and sounds.

“Renzo and I were inspired to bring together the past and future of BMW with the sound for the BMW Concept i4,” explains Zimmer. “We hope the sound we created is classic yet surprising and has a feeling of lightness that is fitting for the BMW brand.” The aural repertoire of the BMW Concept i4 stretches from the driving sounds in the Experience Mode “Core” to the more intense tones of “Sport”. Acoustic accompaniments to a door opening and when starting the car are likewise part of its soundscape.

Sound by Hans Zimmer is the starting signal for electric driving pleasure.

Hans Zimmer and Renzo Vitale presented the new start/stop sound in Zimmer’s Santa Monica studio back in November 2019. The ready-to-drive sound for all-electric BMW models and BMW plug-in hybrids will be introduced as a standard feature worldwide from July 2020. “The ability to design the sound in our vehicles makes it possible for us to spark positive emotions,” says Vitale. “The new start/stop sound is intended to instil a sense of excitement at the prospect of electric driving when the customer gets into their vehicle and begins the journey.”

BMW IconicSounds Electric

The silence of electric drive systems is often cited as a major benefit of electric mobility. As the choice of electrified models increases, however, it also means some drivers are missing out on the emotional appeal of sound. Jens Thiemer, Senior Vice President Customer and Brand BMW: “Sound has always played an important role in the emotionalisation of our vehicles. Now we are taking the joy of sheer driving pleasure to a new level and are particularly pleased to be working with Hans Zimmer to create the new sound world of electric mobility at BMW. This collaboration will result in our forward-looking sound offering for electrified vehicles: BMW IconicSounds Electric.”

The BMW Concept i4 drive sound is the second developed for electric BMW vehicles with Hans Zimmer, following the presentation of the electric sound for the BMW Vision M NEXT at the #NEXTGen event in Munich in June 2019. “We have an extraordinary opportunity to turn electric driving in a BMW into a very special experience with the help of great sounds,” Zimmer commented in 2019. “I am relishing the challenge of co-designing the composition for future electric BMWs.”

