In front of his Belgian fans, Stoffel Vandoorne set the fourth fastest time in Hyperpole. The PEUGEOT 9X8 #94 will start from the second row on the grid.

Also qualifying for Hyperpole after clocking the second-best time in the Qualifying session with Jean-Eric Vergne at the wheel, the PEUGEOT 9X8 #93 will start from the fourth row.

Team Peugeot TotalEnergies achieved its best qualifying performance since the start of the Hypercar program with the PEUGEOT 9X8.

After Free Practice sessions where the PEUGEOT 9X8s showed their potential (4th in FP1, 6th in FP3), Team Peugeot TotalEnergies tasked its two “Time Attack” drivers, Jean-Eric Vergne (#93) and Stoffel Vandoorne (#94), with taking on the Qualifying session under sunny skies (38°C track temperature).

Following two laps around the “Ardennes Rollercoaster” (7.004 km) to bring the medium-compound tires up to temperature, Stoffel Vandoorne completed his first flying lap in 2:01.387, immediately placing the #94 in the top ten and securing a spot in Hyperpole.

Soon after, following an excellent Sector 1, Jean-Eric Vergne crossed the line in 2:00.448, breaking the Hypercar category lap record at the circuit! With the second-best time in Qualifying, the PEUGEOT 9X8 #93 advanced brilliantly to the Hyperpole session.

With four fresh medium-compound tires, Stoffel Vandoorne and Jean-Eric Vergne returned to the track for a very intense 12-minute Hyperpole.

In front of his many fans, Stoffel Vandoorne set a lap time of 2:00.218 on his first flying lap, the fourth fastest time of the session. The PEUGEOT 9X8 #94 will therefore start from the second row on the grid for the 2025 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps.

Meanwhile, Jean-Eric Vergne recorded the seventh fastest time in the PEUGEOT #93 (2:00.440), which will start from the fourth row.

Jean-Marc Finot, Senior VP of Stellantis Motorsport:

“I’m obviously very happy with the result, with both PEUGEOT 9X8s making it into Hyperpole. These are our best qualifying results since the start of the Hypercar program, and here no less than at the ‘Ardennes Rollercoaster,’ a very demanding circuit with long straights and high-speed corners — a real driver’s track. And we’re proud to have great drivers in the Peugeot TotalEnergies team! This result highlights the hard work and commitment of everyone involved. Our pace is good, but tomorrow in the race we’ll also need a strong strategy and to manage the many variables that will arise.”

Stoffel Vandoorne (PEUGEOT 9X8 #94):

“Qualifying was quite tricky because we had some small issues in Free Practice 3. So I was relatively cautious during the session and finished 10th, which was enough to make it into Hyperpole. There, I knew what to expect from the car and tires, so I was able to push. I’m very proud of this fourth-place result today.”

Jean-Eric Vergne (PEUGEOT 9X8 #93):

“Qualifying went really well. Right from the start, I felt good in the car. One lap was enough for me to set the second-best time. In Hyperpole, the feeling was different with the tires, I don’t know why. It was a bit tricky. But P7 is not a bad place to start a six-hour race…”

