The official routes for the seventh edition of the UAE Tour and the third edition of the UAE Tour Women have been announced. The UAE Tour race organisers, the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, are pleased to confirm that this year’s edition of the women’s race will run from 6 to 9 February, while the men’s race will take place from 17 to 23 February.

As the only UCI World Tour races held in the Middle East, the UAE Tour and the UAE Tour Women have consolidated their positions as premier events on the international cycling calendar. The 2024 edition saw Belgium’s Lotte Kopecky, wearing the world champion’s rainbow jersey, triumph in the women’s race, while her young compatriot Lennert Van Eetvelt claimed victory in the men’s race.

QUOTES

H.E. Aref Al Awani, General Secretary of Abu Dhabi Sports Council said: “The UAE Tour and UAE Tour Women will once again be part of the UCI World Tour in 2025, reaffirming their status as the most prestigious races in the Middle East. For this special edition, we have designed two routes that increasingly cover most of the Emirates, as the UAE Tour aims to act as a powerful driver for tourism. This year’s race will be particularly exciting, with great champions such as the UCI World Champion, Giro d’Italia and Tour de France winner Tadej Pogačar set to start in the men’s race, and Giro d’Italia Women and UAE Tour Women first edition winner Elisa Longo Borghini confirmed to take part in the women’s race. Hosting such exceptional talent is a huge honor and a testament to the success of our efforts to establish the UAE Tour as a cornerstone of cycling in our region. This recognition validates our commitment to making this event a key fixture in the global cycling calendar”.

Fabrizio D’Amico, Chief Operating Officer RCS Sports and Events and UAE Tour Director said: “We are excited and ready for the seventh edition of the UAE Tour and the third edition of the UAE Tour Women, made possible once again by the leadership of the country, the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, and all our stakeholders. The UAE Tour, both Men and Women, has always been a symbol of excellence, and this year will be no different. Once again this year, we have an impressive line-up of cycling champions ready to take on the challenges of every stage. We are proud to support and foster the Abu Dhabi Sports Council’s ongoing efforts to strengthen the UAE’s position as a leading global cycling destination, while also promoting the sport as a recreational and healthy activity. I look forward to welcoming all participants and fans to these incredible events”.

UAE Tour 2025: from desert dunes to Jabel Hafeet

Two summit finishes (Jebel Jais and Jebel Hafeet) and an individual time trial are the highlights of the race. The total elevation gain will be around 3,500 meters, mostly concentrated in stages 3 and 7.

02.2025 Stage 1 Madinat Zayed Shams Solar Park-Liwa Palace, 138 KM

02.2025 Stage 2 Al Hudayriyat Island ITT, 12.2 KM

02.2025 Stage 3 Ras al Khaimah-Jebel Jais, 179 KM

02.2025 Stage 4 Fujairah Qidfa Beach-Umm al Quwain, 181 KM

02.2025 Stage 5 American University Dubai-Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University, 160 KM

02.2025 Stage 6 Abu Dhabi Cycling Club-Abu Dhabi Breakwater, 167 KM

02.2025 Stage 7 Al Ain Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium-Jebel Hafeet, 176 KM

STAGE 1, MADINAT ZAYED SHAMS SOLAR PARK-LIWA PALACE, 138 KM

The desert stage. The first part (north-south direction) is about 45 km long, on wide, straight roads. After reaching Liwa, the race enters an area of very pronounced dunes, which make up most of the stage. A series of ups and downs leads to Moreeb Dune, where the race will take two laps of the Moreeb Dune cycle path (18.1 km each lap), marked by rather steep climbs and descents with double digit gradients. It then returns to Liwa for the finish. The stage is on wide, straight roads with good pavement.

Final kilometres

The stage finale features a wide bend on a roundabout. The home straight is all uphill, around 5%.

STAGE 2, AL HUDAYRIYAT ISLAND ITT, 12.2 KM

Stage 2 is an Individual Time Trial that takes place entirely inside Al Hudayriyat Island. The route is very fast and features only a few right-angle bends and two U-turns. The road is perfectly flat, wide and with sweeping turns, which will allow the riders to maintain very high speeds (wind permitting).

Final kilometres

Wide curves, wide road, excellent pavement. The finish line is on asphalt.

STAGE 3, RAS AL KHAIMAH-JEBEL JAIS, 179 KM

The first of the two mountain stages of the UAE Tour. The stage is divided into two distinct parts. The first one approaches the final mountain by undulating through the desert, while the last one features approximately 20 km of continuous climbing all the way to the finish. Starting in Ras al Khaimah, the race reaches Al Marjan Island and returns to the desert. After the Ras al Khaimah airport, the race heads straight for Jais Mountain. The final climb is approximately 20 km long with a constant 5% gradient, with slightly higher gradients around 7% in the last 2 km.

Final kilometres

The final climb winds through hairpin bends on a very wide roadway. Gradients are mainly around 4-5% in the first part and 5-7% in the second one, peaking at 9% around 2 km from the finish. The finish is on straight asphalt roads.

STAGE 4, FUJAIRAH QIDFA BEACH-UMM AL QUWAIN, 181 KM

Starting in Fujairah Qidfa Beach to reach Umm Al Quwain, the stage crosses the desert areas on the edge of the Hajar Mountains. It touches the largest number of Emirates of all the stages. After Masafi, the desert route diverges from the direct highway, mostly following wide, well-paved and straight roads leading to the final sprint in Umm al Quwain. Wind and occasional sand might be determining factors.

Final kilometres

The final km is on a wide avenue.

STAGE 5, AMERICAN UNIVERSITY DUBAI-HAMDAN BIN MOHAMMED SMART UNIVERSITY, 160 KM

A stage in Dubai. The race will leave the city in the direction of the desert, passing the classic sites of these stages such as the Al Qudra Cycletrack and the Meydan Racecourse. It then reaches the Dubai Safari Park. The entire route winds along very wide and essentially straight, roads interspersed with roundabouts that have a very large radius and are well paved.

Final kilometres

The finale is on a wide avenue, with a 700 m straight.

STAGE 6, ABU DHABI CYCLING CLUB-ABU DHABI BREAKWATER, 167 KM

A stage around the city of Abu Dhabi. Starting at the Abu Dhabi Cycle Club, the route passes through Khalifa City, Yas Island, and returns to Abu Dhabi via Saadiyat Island. The route crosses Al Maryah Island, Al Reem Island, and Yifenah Island, with a key passage at Qasr Al Hosn. The final approach leads from south to north, concluding at Abu Dhabi Breakwater in a likely sprint finish.

Final kilometres

The last 5 km are on a wide road with large half-curves leading to the finish line on tarmac.

STAGE 7, AL AIN HAZZA BIN ZAYED STADIUM-JEBEL HAFEET, 176 KM

The classic mountain stage of the UAE Tour. In the first part, the route winds its way through Al Ain, where many of its landmarks (Al Ain University, Al Qattara, Al Hili) are visited, then takes a long ride through the desert to the west and eventually returns to Green Mubazzarah. Here begins the final climb of Jebel Hafeet, which – at 10 km long – will be the final judge of the race.

Final kilometres

The final climb winds through wide-ranging hairpin bends on a 3-lane roadway. Gradients are mainly around 8-9%, peaking at 11% with 3 km to go. There is a very short descent in the last km, before the closing ramp. The finish line is on straight asphalt.

UAE Tour Women 2025: a historic edition

Three sprint finishes and a summit finish at Jebel Hafeet are the defining features of the race, with the final victory likely to be decided in the last 10 km of stage 3.

02.2025 Stage 1 Dubai Police Officer’s Club-Dubai Harbour, 149 KM

02.2025 Stage 2 Al Dhafra Fort-Al Mirfa, 111 KM

02.2025 Stage 3 Al Ain Qasr Al Muwaiji-Jebel Hafeet, 152 KM

02.2025 Stage 4 Abu Dhabi Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Academy-Abu Dhabi Breakwater, 128 KM

STAGE 1, DUBAI POLICE OFFICER’S CLUB-DUBAI HARBOUR, 149 KM

A stage in Dubai. Starting at the Dubai Police Officer’s Club, the race will pass the classic sites of these stages such as Deira, the Dubai Safari Park, the Al Qudra Cycle Track and Umm Suqeim to reach Palm Jumeirah, and finish in Dubai Harbour. The entire route winds along very wide, and substantially straight, roads interspersed with roundabouts that have a very large radius and are well paved.

Final kilometres

The finale is on a wide avenue, and the finish line is on asphalt.

STAGE 2, AL DHAFRA FORT-AL MIRFA, 111 KM

The desert stage. It starts from Al Dhafra Fort in the desert to reach Madinat Zayed. There are wide, straight roads punctuated by sequences of roundabouts as the route arrives in the built-up area. After passing the city, the route crosses the desert again for over 60 km toward the coast, heading directly to Al Mirfa.

Final kilometres

The finale takes place on a wide road with perfect pavement and just one curve at a roundabout before the final straight. The finishing straight is 8 meters wide and on asphalt.

STAGE 3, AL AIN QASR AL MUWAIJI-JEBEL HAFEET, 152 KM

The classic mountain stage of the UAE Tour. In the first part, the route winds its way through Al Ain, where many of its landmarks (Hazza bin Zayed Stadium, UAE University) are visited, then takes a long ride through the desert along Truck Road E30 and eventually returns to Green Mubazzarah. Here begins the final climb of Jebel Hafeet, which – at 10 km long – will be the final judge of the race.

Final kilometres

The final climb winds through wide-ranging hairpin bends on a 3-lane roadway. Gradients are mainly around 8-9%, peaking at 11% with 3 km to go. There is a very short descent in the last km, before the closing ramp. The finish line is on straight asphalt.

STAGE 4, ABU DHABI FATIMA BINT MUBARAK LADIES ACADEMY-ABU DHABI BREAKWATER, 128 KM

A stage around the city of Abu Dhabi. Starting at the Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Academy, the first part of the route heads towards Khalifa City and then on to Yas Marina. It returns to Abu Dhabi City and passes over Saadiyat Island and on Al Maryah Island, Al Reem Island and Yifenah Island. It then passes through Qasr Al Hosn, arriving at Abu Dhabi Breakwater for a sprint finish.

Final kilometres

The last 5 km are on a wide road with large half-curves leading to the finish line on tarmac. – www.giroditalia.it

