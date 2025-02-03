Hougang United, Balestier Kalsa and BG Pathum United (from Thailand) picked up the full points in their opening matches of the Singapore Cup 2025.

Hougang United were 2-1 winners over Albirex Niigata FC (Singapore) in Group A as Balestier Khalsa edged Geylang International 5-4 and BG Pathum beat Tanjong Pagar 2-1 in Group B.

Hougang had two first-half goals from Zulfahmi Arifin (in the 18th minute) and Dejan Račić (25th) to thank for their win over Albirex who struck their only goal of the game through Shingo Nakano in the 63rd minute.

On the other hand, Balestier were on a hattrick from Kodai Tanaka (25th, 50th and 59th minute) alongside those from Anton Quinten Olivier Fase (3rd) and Ignatius Ang (60th) for their 5-4 fantastical 5-4 victory over Geylang in Group B.

Geylang’s goals were scored by Tomoyuki Doi (5th, 45th and 81st) and Keito Hariya (15th).

In the meantime, BG Pathum returned from a goal down to beat Tanjong Pagar 2-1 off goals from Marco Ballini (in the 22nd minute) and Hwang Myeong-hyeon (76th).

Tanjong Pagar took the early lead through Salif Cisse in the ninth minute.

#AFF

#FAS

#SPL

