A second-half strike from Sandy Walsh gave defending champions Buriram United a well-earned 2-1 win over Chiangrai United in the third game of the 2025/26 Thai League 1 at the Chiang Rai Stadium.

Midfielder Robert Zulj gave the visiting Buriram side the lead after 20 minutes before Chiangrai drew level through Carlos Iury’s 33rd minute equaliser.

However, Walsh would find the space and time for the winning goal in the 55th minute to give Buriram their third full points in three matches.

In the meantime, Muangthong United are second with seven points, while Ratchaburi FC, third with the same number of points.

This week, Muangthong beat Kanchanaburi 2-0 while Ratchaburi were also 2-0 winners over Nakhon Ratchasima.

