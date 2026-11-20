WorldSBK received the “Spotlight Event of the Year” award at the 2026 Weibo “Ignite the Night” Gala in Beijing on 19 November, marking a first season of strong growth for the Championship’s official Chinese social media channels. Hosted by Weibo, one of China’s largest social media platforms, and organised by Beijing Radio & Television Station (BRTV), the gala brought together figures from sport and esports.

Launched in 2026, WorldSBK’s Chinese channels have introduced new fans to the Championship’s racing, riders and teams. The official Weibo account opened with invitations from WorldSBK stars to follow the season and reached approximately 310,000 followers by its conclusion.

WorldSBK’s coverage on Douyin also grew significantly, reaching almost 30,000 followers and bringing unprecedented exposure to new fans. Content featuring ZXMOTO and Valentin Debise was prominent on the platform throughout their impressive 2026 campaign, with concurrent live viewers peaking at five million as the Frenchman challenged for the WorldSSP title on Chinese machinery following their historic first win at Portimao.

This audience growth coincides with Chinese manufacturers’ expanding presence across the paddock. QJMOTOR and ZXMOTO compete in WorldSSP, while Kove races in WorldSPB, building on Benat Fernandez’s 2025 WorldSSP300 Riders’ Championship title.

Further milestones will deepen the Championship’s ties with China: CFMOTO will become WorldWCR’s exclusive motorcycle supplier for 2027–2029, while the 2027 calendar features the first WorldSBK round in China at Shanghai International Circuit on 29–31 October, with both WorldSBK and WorldSSP scheduled to race.

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